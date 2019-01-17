Tiny Shows Off Her Curves In Skintight Jumpsuit During Girls Night Out

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris laced up her sneakers for a night out on the town with her girls, January 16! The singer showed off her stunning curves in a skintight, navy blue jumpsuit while she partied at SL Lounge in Atlanta! See her full look!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, didn’t need a “filter or heels” for her girls night out on January 16! The Xscape singer looked sizzling hot while partying with a bunch of her girlfriends at SL Lounge in Atlanta. She wore a skintight, navy blue jumpsuit with blue and white sneakers in photos she posted to Instagram. See her full look below!

Tiny accessorized with chunky, gold jewelry — a chain necklace with a large stone, multiple matching bracelets and large hoop earrings. She wore her dark, curly locks in a high ponytail with her edges laid just right. She kept her glam subtle with long lashes that accentuated her baby blues. “No filter or heels needed…we just thuggin it at my folks spot,” she captioned a series of photos with friends, including a close-up shot of just her.

The singer made sure to document her night out on her IG Story, where she was given the VIP treatment at SL Lounge Atlanta. She posted a video of a slew of bottle girls in revealing outfits, holding a lit-up sign that read, “Welcome Tiny”. She filmed the club staff as they danced and surrounded her with bottles of what we’re sure was top shelf liquor.

Tiny’s night out came just a few days after she debuted a pitch black pixie cut on Instagram. Her club look was a far cry from the short haircut, which she debuted in cleavage-baring selfies just four days earlier. While the Family Hustle star is known for switching up her look, going from a pixie cut to a full-fledged voluminous, long ponytail seems quite hard! But, if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s Tiny!