Sofia Richie ‘Secretly Hopes’ Scott Disick Has ‘Romantic Surprise’ Planned For Valentine’s Day

Since Sofia Richie’s last two getaways with BF Scott Disick included his ex Kourtney Kardashian, she’s secretly hoping for some romantic alone time with her man for Valentine’s Day on a warm beach.

There’s nothing like your man whisking you away to Mexico for a sunny getaway….until he brings his baby mama along for a unity session. Sofia Richie, 20, is hoping that boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, will surprise her with an exotic trip that’s only just for the two of them when it comes to Valentine’s Day. “Sofia hasn’t discussed any Valentine’s Day plans with Scott yet because that’s not really her style, but she secretly hopes that he’s planning a romantic surprise for her,” a source close to the young heiress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As nice as it would be to receive extravagant and lavish gifts, it’s more meaningful to Sofia to spend quality time alone with Scott. Sofia would love to enjoy a weekend getaway with Scott for a few days somewhere exotic or on a beach to get away from it all and just relax,” our insider adds. The couple has proven to be big fans of Miami, so that would be a perfect little trip where they could soak in the sunshine on the sand.

Sofia and Scott hit up Cabo San Lucas just before Christmas, but he brought along ex-partner and mother of his three kids Kourtney Kardashian so his current and former squeezes could have a bonding session. It worked as the ice between the two women thawed and Kourtney finally gave her blessing to Scott to include Sofia in Kar-Jenner family activities. She even got to tag along on the family’s big trip to Aspen for 2019 New Year’s celebrations, where she was photographed with Scott and Kourtney going out to dinner. Hopefully for Valentine’s Day, Scott will give Sofia the romantic one on one getaway she’s hoping for.

Maybe Sofia will be getting more than a sunny trip, as Scott browsed through the engagement ring selection at Polacheck’s luxe jewelry store in Calabasas on Jan. 10. They’ve been together for a nearly a year and a half now, and Kourtney is terrified her former partner of nine years wants to make Sofia his wife. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “Kourtney is freaked out about the idea of Scott proposing to Sofia. The closer Kourtney, Sofia and Scott have all become over the holidays, the more Kourtney realizes how in love Scott is with Sofia and that a proposal could be right around the corner.”