Selena Gomez ‘Leaning On’ Taylor Swift More Than Ever After Treatment: They’re ‘Very Close’

Selena Gomez has turned to bestie Taylor Swift for comfort after leaving rehab. Here’s how Sel is ‘leaning on’ her best friend post-treatment.

Selena Gomez has a solid support system! The 26-year-old has been relying on her good friend Taylor Swift in the month since leaving a treatment facility for her mental health, according to E! News. “Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close,” a source told the outlet. “Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love.” The “Hands To Myself” singer is doing well post-treatment and is “in a great place mentally and physically right now,” the insider said.

While Selena is also receiving support from her other friends and family, she “really leans on Taylor and considers her one of her best friends,” the insider shared with the website. The two pals remain “very close” and are “in a really good place,” despite their busy schedules and home bases being in different cities, according to the source.

Taylor, 29, is good about maintaining the long distance friendship because “she tries to make time to see Selena” any time she’s in Los Angeles, the source said, adding, “it’s always fun for them to catch up and have a girls’ night.”

Fans were happy to see that Selena and Taylor were in touch when the “Shake It Off” hitmaker shared a photo of herself with her bestie and Cazzie David hanging out on Jan. 10. Cazzie also shared a photo from the evening, that included Taylor and Este Haim. However, Selena didn’t share any image from the get-together, which was intentional, according to E! News‘ insider. “She isn’t going to be posting much on social because she is more aware of how social takes a toll on her mental health, but she will be updating her fans once in a while,” the source explained.

That said, Selena broke her social media silence on Jan. 14, nearly four months after she announced she was taking a break from Instagram on Sept. 23, 2018. She shared three black and white images and thanked her fans for their “love and support.” She also shared images promoting her collaboration with Puma one day later. But Selena isn’t diving right into work – instead she plans to “take baby steps,” according to the insider. However, she also has a “lot coming up this year,” including new music and plans to continue her partnerships with “Puma, Coach and a few other brands that are still finalizing contracts.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Selena and Taylor’s representatives for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.