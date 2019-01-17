Watch
Selena Gomez Dazzles In Sparkly Gold Minidress For New Pantene Ad Campaign & She Looks Flawless

Selena Gomez Pantene Ad
Courtesy of Pantene/Youtube
Selena Gomez looks so beautiful in this BTS video from her new Pantene commercial. Watch her slay in a gorgeous, gold dress!

We sense a theme here! Selena Gomez, 26,  just wore a golden gown in a new ad for Pantene Latin America, and she’s doing it again in a new behind the scenes video for her next spot. The BTS video shows Selena giving major face while holding friend and collaborator Petra Collins‘ dog, Freddyand giving him kisses. Selena’s hair (and Freddy’s fur) is flowing luxuriously while being blown by a wind machine, as Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” plays in the background. Nothing’s confirmed, but we wonder if Petra is directing or shooting the ad, considering she’s letting her precious cocker spaniel share the limelight!

As the poster of the video puts it, he’s the “new face of Pantene.” So cute! We’re so excited to see the finished product. But can we talk about her sexy and slinky dress? The minidress has spaghetti straps and a low back, and while we can’t quite see the entire bottom, it’s pretty short. The gold number is covered in sparkly, gold sequins that shine almost as much as her gorgeous hair. Honestly, Selena has never looked better.

And that’s saying something! We thought that she looked insanely beautiful in her recent Pantene ad. The commercial is in Spanish, and shows girls (with lovely hair) flaunting their strength in everyday situations — going to school, hanging with family, just being themselves! And that includes Selena, whose song “Taki Taki” plays in the background. Best music video ever! At the end, she shows off her hair while wearing a gold dress.

It’s awesome that Selena and Petra are having fun and working together again. Fans were worried that something was up when Selena unfollowed her on Instagram in early 2018. All good here!