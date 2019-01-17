Ryan Reynolds Wishes His ‘Ex-Girlfriend’ Betty White A Happy Birthday With Hilarious Tribute

Watch out Blake Lively! Her hubby Ryan Reynolds is showing some major birthday love to Betty White as his ‘The Proposal’ co-star turned 97 on Jan. 17. We’ve got his flirty message.

The love affair between Ryan Reynolds and Betty White goes way back to when they starred in the 2009 Sandra Bullock rom-com The Proposal together. Despite their 55 year age difference, the Vancouver native still has a crush on the American comedy treasure. She turned 97 on Jan. 17 and Ryan wasn’t about to let it go by without one of his trademark sassy birthday shout outs. He posted a pic of the two on a talk show together where he’s holding her hand and captioned it, “I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite.”

Hah! The 42-year-old has been married to wife Blake Lively since 2012, and Ryan was surely joking about he and Betty having a little sumthin-sunthin during the shooting and press tour for The Proposal in 2009. Ryan probably just had a star struck flirtation with the comedy legend, but they’e stayed connected over the years.

The love has been alive between the pair as when Deadpool was released in 2016, Betty took to Facebook to give it a brief review and noted that “Ryan Reynolds looks so f**king handsome in his red leather suit,” and gave the movie “four Golden Girls” as a shoutout to her iconic NBC sitcom. She also added that “Once in a generation, a movie comes along that your whole family will love…if your family is a “f**ked up group of ass kissing inbreds.” Ahh Betty.

As for how the birthday girl is going “Betty is feeling great,” her rep told Us Weekly earlier on Thursday, saying that the actress “still loves to work and offers keep coming in.” They added that she loves “playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades” and she’s still “waiting for Robert Redford to call” and give her birthday wishes. What, Ryan’s tribute wasn’t enough?