Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Pic Of Reign, 4 In Super Stylish Outfit — See Sweet Shot

Mason and Penelope are both mini fashion plates, so it’s no wonder Reign is following in his siblings’ footsteps! See the little one’s latest look here.

Kourtney Kardshian, 39, has such a beautiful boy at home, and she couldn’t resist showing his sweet self off on Jan. 16 with a new pic. In the Instagram shot, Reign Disick, 4, was leaning up against a window with his hands and nose pressed to the glass. Aw! The little one’s long hair was pulled back in his signature bun, and he was wearing an adorable outfit. With his zippered green jacket, his gray tee and black pants, he couldn’t have looked more stylish — or more grown up! When did Reign go from a toddler to a kid?

TBH, we shouldn’t be surprised by this anymore. In fact, he looked like a mini teenager in the pic Scott Disick, 35, shared of him on Jan. 14. The father of three captioned the photo of his youngest son, “My [world emoji].” Reign was standing with a serious expression on his face in the sweet shot, and his hands were stuffed into his sweatshirt pockets. But as old as he’s been looking lately, we bet Reign is going to really look more like a little kid and less like a toddler when he takes the chop and lobs off his ponytail!

He isn’t the only Disick kid who’s been growing leaps and bounds lately. Mason Disick turned nine in December and stepped out that month in a puffy Versace jacket, which had fans wondering just where the time went. Wasn’t it only yesterday that he was the sole kid in the KarJenner fam? And don’t even get us started on his younger sister Penelope Disick, 6, who sported a $2,000 Fendi purse on her arm this year.

It only makes sense that Reign would grow up fast before our eyes, too! And since he comes from a fashionable family, we’re sure many more adorable outfits like this are in his future.