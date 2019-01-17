Prince Philip 97, Involved In Car Crash — Is He OK?

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was involved in a car accident near their Norfolk, England estate on Jan. 17. Here’s what we know about his condition.

Prince Philip – the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II – was involved in a car accident in the U.K. on Jan. 17. Prince Harry’s grandfather was pulling out of a driveway in a Land Rover near to the royals’ Sandringham Estate in Norfolk when the collision with another car occurred, according to BBC News. Although pictures from the scene show the Duke of Edinburgh’s vehicle overturned, he was miraculously able to walk away from the accident, though eyewitnesses say he was “very, very shocked” and shaken.

The two people in the other vehicle were treated for “minor injuries” according to Norfolk Police, the BBC News reports. Prince Philip, however, did not go to hospital but was seen by a doctor at Sandringham. Buckingham Palace released a statement shortly after the accident, giving an update on the father-of-four’s condition. “The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” the statement read, according to ITV News. “The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.” The Queen, 92, was not in the car with her husband at the time.

Local radio station KL.FM 96.7 got the first photo of the accident, which looks terrifying. Even though the Prince retired from public life in 2017 – and had a hip replacement weeks before his grandson Prince Harry’s May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle – he has remained active. In September 2018 he was snapped driving his Land Rover near Balmoral Castle in Scotland. When former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited the U.K. in 2016 the then 94-year-old Duke drove his guests to lunch at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip “likes to drive” and “likes his independence,” ITV News royal correspondent Chris Ship reported on Jan. 17. Quite how long that will continue remains to be seen.