Prince Harry Sweetly Reaches For Pregnant Meghan Markle’s Hand In Adorable PDA Video

He’s so full of love for his wife! Watch inside to see Prince Harry reaching for Meghan Markle’s hand at the Royal Albert Hall!

Date night for the royals! Prince Harry, 34, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 37, attended Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall on Jan. 16 for a night of fun at the charity event. When the show was about to start, Harry reached over to Meghan to hold her hand!

A fan account was able to snag the video and post on Instagram, which showed the two seated at the show. When Harry reached for Meghan’s hand, she instinctively went to link her hand with his. She mouthed something to him as well, and it looked like she said either “Thank you,” or “Love you.” This couple has been known to show their love, even if royals are traditionally more reserved with PDA. Looks like their night out to see the show was no different, considering they held hands while entering the show venue, as well!

The Prince rocked a plain black suit with a burgundy tie, and Meghan wore a glittering, sparkling, blue sequined dress from Roland Mouret. Her hair was slicked back into a tight bun and her highlight game was for sure on point – the soon-to-be mom was absolutely glowing! Meghan added a pop of pink color on her lips with a gorgeous magenta shade.

In other photos from the evening where Meghan was standing, you could see the slit in her leg in the center of the dress, and her pronounced baby bump! As of Jan. 2018, Meghan is only a few months away from giving birth to her and her husband’s first baby – the youngest royal is expected in April. We hope Meghan was still comfortable in those black high heels, as she’s pretty far along in her pregnancy!

We love seeing little moments between Prince Harry and Meghan that show their immense love for one another, and we can’t wait to see more from these two!