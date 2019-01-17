Offset Dissed By Fans After Cardi B’s Twerking Video Goes Viral: He’s ‘Crazy’ For Allegedly Cheating

Offset is currently being roasted on Twitter for allegedly cheating on Cardi B after her ‘Twerk’ video dropped! Read the best responses here!

We’re only a few weeks into 2019, and Cardi B has already broken the internet with her “Twerk” video, in which she can be seen shaking her famous butt with the City Girls. On top of everyone praising her twerking skills, pretty much everyone on Twitter is dragging Offset for allegedly cheating on Cardi. @HajjMalikShabaz wrote, I see why offset was on stage begging for Cardi to come back.” @Just_T_A_B tweeted, “I know Offset sick seeing Cardi in that tiger outfit like that.” @Lisa_Denae wrote, “That Twerk videoooooo….. Lawdddd have mercy 😩🤤 Cardi can get ittttt 😍 Offset crazy as hell for cheating 🤦🏾‍♀️.”

We reported earlier Offset really misses Cardi’s post-baby body. “Offset thinks Cardi is looking sexier than ever. He thinks she looks better than ever in her new videos and pics on Instagram,” a source close to Offset told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Offset is impressed with Cardi’s abs and her amazing post-baby body. Seeing her perfect revenge body after their split has him regretting the mistakes he made in their relationship. Right now, he feels like Cardi looks so good that he would do anything to win her back.”

However, as much as Offset wants Cardi back, she’s not ready for any sort of reconciliation. “She is getting used to it and actually enjoying it,” our source said. “She is not really missing Offset too much and loves the life she is making for herself without him. She is not looking to date anyone anytime soon, including Offset.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Cardi and Offset. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent PDA pics in our gallery above.