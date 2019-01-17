Michelle Obama Looks Just Like Daughter Malia, 20, In Throwback Photo Posted By Barack For Her Bday

Malia Obama gets it from her momma! See side-by-side pics of Malia and mom Michelle Obama inside!

In honor of 55-year-old First Lady Michelle Obama’s birthday, husband President Barack Obama, 57, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram of the power couple. In the pic, Michelle looked just like her 20-year-old daughter Malia Obama! Although Michelle and Barack didn’t meet until she was 25 and he was 28 while they both worked at law firm Sidley Austin in Chicago, meaning Michelle had to be at least 25 in the pic, she still mirrored her oldest daughter in the image.

In the throwback pic, Barack had his arm wrapped around Michelle as they both smiled at the camera. Always the reader, Barack held a newspaper in one hand as well. He captioned the ‘gram, “I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today – you’re one of a kind @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!” The young couple in the photo wore casual-cool clothes, with Michelle in a blue sweatshirt and multi-colored loose button-down jacket on top. She paired her outfit with large silver hoops and had her hair pulled back. Barack rocked a black polo shirt with his collar draped open and a navy jacket.

Malia, who has been largely off social media while growing up, has been spotted out and about in her own fashionable ensembles. She, too, has often been seen in casual-yet-chic looks that resemble her mom’s style in the the throwback pic. Malia often has been spotted in little-to-no makeup, instead opting for a fresher face. And, just like her mom who wore her natural hair for the December/January Essence cover, Malia’s hair has been seen to be loose and down as well.

We’re loving the throwback pic Barack shared, especially after reading about the pair’s love story in Michelle’s memoir Becoming! And while Malia isn’t exactly posting photos of all of her looks on Instagram like other women her age, we’re so excited to see how she continues to follow in her mother’s footsteps regarding fashion and beauty! If these past few years have been any indication, it’s clear Malia will be a fashion icon to watch!