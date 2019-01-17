Happy 55th Birthday, Michelle Obama: See The Former FLOTUS’s Most Gorgeous Looks Ever

Michelle Obama’s birthday is today, Jan. 17! Celebrate the occasion by looking back at some of the former First Lady’s best style moments of all-time!

Today, Jan. 17, is a very special day – Michelle Obama is another year older! The former first lady turned 55, and we couldn’t let her birthday pass without celebrating! We decided the best way to do that was to take a look back at some of our favorite fashion moments that Michelle has gifted us over the years.

One of our favorite looks of Michelle’s happened fairly recently. The author has been touring the U.S. to promote her New York Times bestselling memoir Becoming, which means she’s had plenty of opportunities to flex her style muscles. On Dec. 19, she particularly killed it at her stop in Brooklyn, New York when she decked herself out in Balenciaga. Michelle stunned in a yellow wrap dress which she matched with with gold, thigh-high boots, both from the same designer.

Michelle was at the Barclays Center for a discussion with Sarah Jessica Parker, and we’re sure those glittery $3,900 shoes made the real life Carrie Bradshaw proud. Michelle even told the Sex and the City star that she wasn’t trying to send a message with her footwear. She just loved the boots. (Same, though!)

“They were just really cute,” she told Sarah. “I was like, ‘Those some nice boots!'” She’s right! This is just one example of Michelle’s fierce fashion skills, so get clicking through the gallery above to see even more of her best style moments ever! Happy birthday, Michelle!