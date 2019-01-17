Mariah Carey Mocks Viral 10-Year Challenge In The Best Way Ever: ‘I Don’t Acknowledge Time’

Mariah Carey didn’t hop on the bandwagon of posting her glow-up to Instagram. Nope — Mimi instead made a hilarious point about the ’10-Year Challenge’!

Mariah Carey, 48, is not partaking in the “10-Year Challenge,” and understandably so. It requires social media users to share before and after photos from 2009 and 2018, but Mariah didn’t “glow-up” or “glow-down” — the pop star has served us consistent glam throughout the decades. And it appears she’s not even keeping track of time! “I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️,” she posted to Instagram on Jan. 16, along with a “before and after”…of the same picture. “*Picture taken at some point prior to today.” We see you, Mimi.

There’s no need to keep tabs on your throwback photos when you’re Mariah and have maintained ageless beauty! Such was the case when we saw the singer put her rock-hard abs on display with the help of a sparkly pink bikini, something she probably would’ve also worn when “Always Be My Baby” hit radio waves in 1995. Mariah shared the photo, snapped on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, not even a full two weeks ago. She knows she’s still got “it” too, as Mariah often flaunts the goods in complimentary pieces — just like the figure-hugging gown she wore to ring in 2019!

Mariah’s not the only one to have her fun with the “10-Year Challenge,” which started with a Facebook meme that went viral in Jan. 2019. Jennifer Lopez, 49, actually followed the challenge’s guidelines, poking fun at her tum. It underwent a major transformation within a decade, as JLo went from being pregnant with twins (Emme and Max) to showing off her abs in a little yellow bikini for the “Te Guste” music video! And then there was Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen, 33, who threw it back to when she was 23 — but she didn’t focus on herself. “Googled myself in 2009. HOW IS JOHN GONNA LOOK EXACTLY THE SAME,” she tweeted, posting a picture of her and husband John Legend on a red carpet. And yes, 10 years has not made one difference on John.

There are more honorable mentions, as many celebrities answered the call of the “10-Year Challenge”! Anne Hathaway, 36, shared a sweet story of what aging a decade can do to improve your confidence. And then there was Mandy Moore, who hilariously used her character’s elderly face (with the help of theatrical makeup) from This Is Us to show that “these last 10 years have REALLY aged [her].” Keep them coming, everyone.