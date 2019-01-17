Watch
Hollywood Life

Liddy Clark Debuts Stunning, Stripped-Down Visual For Her Ballad ‘Shot Down (Stand Up)’

Westwood One backstage during Day Two of the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Liddy Clark,Mackenzie Nicole Aaron Carter Sofia Carson Martin Garrix Lany Spencer Ludwig Luna Blaise Twenty One Pilots Jena Rose Jeff "Phi" Nguyen Liddy Clark Jane Lynch The Chainsmokers Symon Tiffany Houghton Hadyae DJ Snow Ref: SPL1396480 201116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Liddy Clark
Jan 31, 2016: Jake Owen, Chris Young, Dan and Shay and Maddie & Tae and Little Big Town, perform at the 31st Annual 99.9 KISS Country Chili Cookoff in C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, Florida Pictured: Liddy Clark,Josh Goodman Rob Saunders Liddy Clark Andres Ferret Calli Daniels Cassidy Shooster Dan Smyers Shay Mooney on the right Shay Mooney Dan Smyers on the right Andrew Cook Dany Smyers Ref: SPL1218931 010216 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Music Writer

Country music’s Liddy Clark knows how to pen a moving track, & her anti-gun anthem ‘Shot Down (Stand Up)’ just got an equally as poignant video to match. Watch the heartfelt clip here!

Liddy Clark’s new video will move you to pieces. The singer-songwriter gave her emotional ballad “Shot Down (Stand Up)” the visual treatment, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere! Since learning to play guitar at age 12, the Plano, Texas-born country crooner has taken the stage at iconic venues throughout the country, and has even opened for artists like Scotty McCreery and Joe Nichols. Now, she’s taking center stage in her latest music video, which shows her delivering an acoustic, soulful, rendition of her most moving track. The stunning song is important to Liddy for a number of reasons, mainly being that it was written as a way for her to cope with tragedy. The native of Parkland, Florida, penned the track after she lost friends in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Liddy hopes that her song and video will inspire others to fight for change. “Shot Down (Stand Up)” is one of those songs that I wrote that just created a deeper sense of self for me,” the singer tells HollywoodLife about the track. “I always knew what I thought about gun violence and my personal beliefs, but this song goes even deeper than that and pleads with Americans to just listen & try to respect one another. I feel like this song has helped me find my voice & really represents how I feel.”

The rising singer, who cites the likes of John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, Fleetwood Mac, Maren Morris, and Parachute as her influences, is only getting started. Following the release of her new video, she has lots of plans to come in 2019! “Lots of writing!” she says, of what’s next. “Also, lots of new music & more shows. Just more of everything and I’m so excited to share with all of you,” she tells HL. For now, be sure to watch her stunning new video above!