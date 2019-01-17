Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Gold Dress For Photo Shoot & It Immediately Sells Out — Get A Similar Look

Kylie wore a $178 GUESS by Marciano metallic dress for a photo shoot on Jan. 16, and the dressed-to-impressed star caused the dress to sell out in minutes! Find out how to get her look.

Kylie Jenner, 21, has definitely “bounced back” after baby, and showed off her sexy body in a gold dress on Instagram on Jan. 16. (See it below) The beauty mogul was shot by fashion photographer Sasha Samsonova and posted videos and images to her personal page. She wore the Amia Metallic Dress by GUESS by Marciano. The brand describes the curve-hugging mini as “lustrous lame fabrication featuring fitted long sleeves and skirt ruching with a stunning overlay detail. Back zipper closure.” The $178 is currently sold out thanks to the Kylie effect!

Kylie paired the look with sunglasses, her hair pulled up. styled in messy waves, and white Olgana Paris L’Audacieuse shoes. Even though you can’t currently get Kylie’s exact GUESS by Marciano mini, the brand has a ton of other metallic mini dresses for you to get a similar look as Kylie. She’s also a fan of Fashion Nova, and has been wearing their pieces lately as well. They have a ton of sexy minis, in knit, sequins, velvet and more, so you can feel like a sexy star! Most of their dresses are under $55 and many are under $25. You can beat that value!

View this post on Instagram trophy A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 16, 2019 at 1:12pm PST

It’s been just about a year since Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, 2018. She looks more amazing than ever, and she’s showing off her hot mom bod with a bunch of sexy photo shoots! We know 2019 will be a big year for Kylie!