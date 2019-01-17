Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Stormi’s ‘Birthday Adventures’ With An Escape To ‘Paradise’

Kylie Jenner is treating Stormi to a tropical getaway before her baby turns one — see their gorgeous beachfront resort and festive photos!

Stormi Webster gets more than one birthday party this year! Ahead of the baby’s 1st birthday on Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner, 21, whisked her daughter away to a tropical destination on Jan. 17. The duo has already hit the beach for a hand-in-hand stroll on the beach, which Kylie shared to Instagram and captioned, “Let the birthday adventures begin.” In a follow-up post, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO gave us a glimpse at their vacation lodging: a beachfront resort, complete with an infinity pool, poolside rooms and no shortage of lounge chairs! “Hello paradise 🌴,” Kylie wrote, as she escapes the rain soaking Los Angeles!

Kylie’s not letting her relaxed surroundings influence her wardrobe, however. While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paid homage to the island with a straw hat, she dressed up in an orange romper with huge frills. She posed in the fun piece, sporting a pout, and wrote under the resulting picture, “Happier than i look 🧡😝.” No need to tell us — she and Stormi look like they’re having a blast! Stormi, dressed in an adorable white dress, kept trying to yank Kylie’s sunhat off as they posed for photos on Kylie’s IG Story. It’s unclear who was snapping the photos, as Stormi’s dad and Kylie’s boo, Travis Scott, was nowhere to be seen on the makeup mogul’s feed. But the 26-year-old rapper should have time for a vacay — his next Astroworld concert isn’t until Jan. 25 in Vancouver, Canada!

With a dreamy backdrop for photo ops, maybe Kylie can reclaim her Guiness World Records title? The reality television star once had the “Most liked image on Instagram,” thanks to her first Instagram post of Stormi— it racked up 18,032,542 likes between Feb. 2018 and Nov. 2018. But an egg — yes, a literal picture of an egg — beat those numbers with 26,225,469 likes by Jan. 14, the Guiness World Records office told HollywoodLife. Kylie would now have to top 47,854,327 likes (as of Jan. 17) to take back her record-breaking title! Maybe she can team up with her daughter again to win, just like they did one year ago? That would be a pretty sweet birthday gift for Stormi!

You can see even more vacation photos on Kylie’s Instagram Story and feed. Happy early birthday to the heiress of Kylie Cosmetics!