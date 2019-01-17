Kim Kardashian’s Best Maternity Looks Of All Time After Surrogacy Confirmation

Kim Kardashian has a baby on the way via a surrogate, and even though she isn’t carrying her fourth, she’s already blessed us with two pregnancies worth of incredible maternity looks. See for yourself!

It’s been three years since Kim Kardashian, 38, was sporting a baby bump, but she and Kanye West, 43, are expecting their fourth child with the help of a gestational carrier. She may not be carrying their baby boy, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t serve some serious looks during her first two pregnancies. Before a surrogate delivered Chicago West, 1, Kim carried North, 5, and Saint, 3 — and she was all about taking the best red carpet risks with her maternity outfits. Who could forget the two times she sported sheer lace looks? It’s not every day that a pregnant celebrity puts her baby bump on display like that, but Kim really rocked the bold trend.

Her signature, though, was a classic monochrome look. Recall Kim often paired skintight nude dresses with matching jackets and heels, wearing this same look in olive green and white. But more often than not, the mom-to-be did this with all-black outfits! Whether she was pairing a velvet blazer with a sheer shirt or rocking a leather skirt and over-the-knee boots, Kim proved she could wear statement looks in just one color. Our favorite, though, may have been in 2015 when she wore another black outfit while out and about in New York City. She showed skin in the best way possible, her dress’s plunging neckline laced down to her waist and her high boots featuring a peep toe. Too cute!

But these fab ‘fits were only the beginning. Take a look at the gallery above for more of Kim’s best maternity outfits of all time. The reality star can clearly rock a baby bump like nobody’s business!