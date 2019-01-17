Kim Kardashian’s Bodysuit Turns See Through As She Soaks In A Tub For New KKW Beauty Ad

A sheer top and bold red lip are Kim Kardashian’s secret weapons she uses to sell KKW beauty, as her latest advertisement proves — see the sizzling shot here!

There was no censoring in Kim Kardashian’s latest KKW Beauty ad! Her cosmetics brand is releasing its “first ever true Classic Red Crème Lipstick,” along with its complementary lip liner, on Jan. 23. To promote such a big launch, Kim, 38, also had to go big — AKA, bring out the nips! In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a dip in a tub that turned her white bodysuit transparent, giving shoppers a full view of her boobs. A perfect yin and yang, as the transparent white piece only accentuated her deep red lip even more! See the sexy photo below.

Kim’s not letting go of her rep as a hot mama, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star just announced she and husband Kanye West, 41, are expecting a baby boy via surrogate! She confirmed the delightful news on the Jan. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. They’re reaching their goal of four children, as “Kim always wanted each of her kids to have a sibling of the same sex,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife. Hopefully Kim will still have time to do more shoots for KKW Beauty amid her mom duties, as each one is headline-making!

Kim made Instagram quake after going topless, and then posing by a hunky nude model, to promote the Flashing Lights Collection of eye shadows and pigments in Oct. 2018. You can see both ads in our gallery above! From the shimmery colors, bold photo shoot sets and fun pop-up shop at South Coast Plaza, we’re loving the creative direction that KKW Beauty is taking. Watch out, Kylie Cosmetics!

Kim’s not the pioneer of sheer outfits among her sisters, however. See-through ensembles are a steady feature of the Kar-Jenners’ wardrobe, and you can see even more KUWTK ladies rock see-through tops and dresses, here!