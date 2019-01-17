Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Invite Kylie Jenner To Their Wedding — But What About Kendall?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s save the dates have been sent out for their 2nd wedding ceremony, according to a new report, which claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the guest list! But, is her BFF, Kendall going? — We’ve got the scoop!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are getting closer to their second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends! The couple initially tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony last September. But, this time around, they want to give their friends and family a chance to watch them say “I do”. Hailey and Justin’s save the dates have been sent out, and there’s an A-list couple who scored an invite! Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 26, received an invitation via email, according to TMZ. But, the outlet didn’t mentioned anything about Kylie’s big sis, and Hailey’s BFF, Kendall Jenner, 23. So, what’s the deal?

It turns out that Kendall is definitely invited to Hailey and Justin’s upcoming nuptials, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie and Kendall have been invited to Justin and Hailey’s wedding and at least one has been tapped to be a bridesmaid for the big day. Most anticipate that Kendall is getting that honor but the girls aren’t talking much about that part of the wedding. Besides both being invited to the wedding and being very excited to attend that is all they have revealed to close friends so far,” the insider explained.

As for other details surrounded their upcoming ceremony? — Well, let’s start with the date. While one report has claimed Hailey and Justin’s wedding will take place on Thursday, February 28, TMZ says otherwise. — They’re hearing that the nuptials will happen during the weekend of March 1 (Friday), which also happens to be JB’s 25th birthday. And, it’s apparently no coincidence. The singer reportedly vowed to be a “married” man by his 25th birthday. But, we’ve also heard that they will celebrate on February 28. Are JB and Hails trolling all of us?

Anyway, while certain reports have claimed the couple’s nuptials will take place in New York, TMZ reports the ceremony will be held in LA. Why? — Apparently JB and Hailey had planned to say “I do” on the east coast because that’s where his family is primarily from. However, the pair reportedly changed their mind at the last second because of the weather, and opted for the LA sunshine.

Meanwhile, we’ve also heard that believe it or not, JB is very involved in the wedding planning process! “Hailey has been busy planning details for the wedding and she couldn’t be more excited,” a source close to the model told us, noting that “it’s not only Hailey that has ideas for how she envisions the big day.” That’s right — “Justin is also very involved in giving his input on what he wants included, as well.”

JB proposed to Hailey while the two were in the Bahamas on July. The “No Brainer” singer popped the question in front of a crowd at Baker’s Bay with a massive, oval-cut diamond ring. The surprise engagement came after Justin and Hailey, who previously dated in 2015 and 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018.