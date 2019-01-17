Joe Alwyn Slams Critics Who Say He’s ‘Strangely Private’ About Taylor Swift Romance

Taylor Swift’s been dating Joe Alwyn for two years, but you wouldn’t know it, considering how they’ve kept things on the DL – and he doesn’t see anything wrong with that!

Joe Alwyn, 27, has been Taylor Swift’s better half for a while now – really. No lie. It’s easy to forget that Taylor, 29, and Joe are a couple, considering how they haven’t really been shoving the romance in the public eye. In fact, compared to her past high profile relationships – from Harry Styles to Joe Jonas to Calvin Harris – many have said Taylor and Joe’s relationship is weirdly private. He doesn’t think so. “I don’t think more than anyone else,” he told Mr. Porter’s weekly digital magazine The Journal on Jan. 17.

“I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?” he added. “And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.” What Joe’s ignoring is that he (a rising actor who has received positive reviews for his roles in Boy Erased and The Favourite) and she (one of the biggest pop stars in the world) aren’t just “anyone you meet on the streets.” While on one hand, it’s understandable that he sees his relationship as just any other romance but on the other, dude. You’re dating Taylor Swift.

Perhaps it’s because Joe, unlike Taylor’s other past boyfriends, doesn’t see himself as being a star. He even said that the recent fame over his recent cinematic success has been overwhelming (“maybe bits and pieces at a time,” he told The Journal. “It’s been a readjustment.”) Described by the publication as “the son of a documentary filmmaker father and a psychotherapist mother, he might seem well-equipped for a job all about studying and empathizing with other people.” He also seemed a bit level-headed, saying he doesn’t have anything “really mad and crazy in terms of hobbies…. Football? Yeah. Am I allowed to say those kinds of things?”

Though Joe’s muted responses seem to mirror how he and Taylor have kept quiet on their relationship, expect them to get a little loud in 2019. Following their modest PDA at the 2019 Golden Globes, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they will make more public appearances together in the following year. Yet, don’t expect them to break the Internet with any kind of shocking selfies or anything like that, as the insider said they “are not going to force [their relationship] down anyone’s throats.”