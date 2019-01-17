Pregnant Jessica Simpson Mocks Her Super Swollen Foot For Epic 10-Year Challenge Post

Poor Jessica Simpson! Her feet are so badly swollen from her third pregnancy that she used a photo of them in the 10-Year Challenge to show how a decade ago she fit into high platform heels.

The 10-Year Challenge has brought out some pretty epic photos of how some stars have become so much hotter with time, while others are proving how great they’ve aged (and in Mariah Carey‘s case, aging doesn’t exist).For heavily pregnant Jessica Simpson, the only thing on her mind right now are her super swollen ankles, feet and toes that are so bloated she can’t even wear normal shoes. The 38-year-old used her 10 Year Challenge pic to show off how a decade ago she had long, lean and incredibly toned legs and her feet fit into towering 5 inch platform sandals. She was also rocking sexy Daisy Duke shorts. In the current day pic, she showed off her super puffy leg and foot from her pregnancy bloating.

Who can blame Jess for looking back so fondly on the days when she could rock that kind of footwear. She has always loved her shoes the higher the better to add inches to her petite 5’3″ frame. She’s on her third pregnancy now and with her first two she was able to still manage high heels even with a big baby belly. But this time around her lower extremities have become so swollen that she actually asked fans for solutions in how to make the bloating go down.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!!” she captioned a Jan. 10 Instagram photo of her blown up lower leg and left foot where the swelling was so big that a noticeable ring of fluid was protruding from her ankle. Fortunately she’s got a ton of fellow moms who are fans and came to the rescue with all sorts of helpful advice as they’d suffered the same condition.

“Compression Stockings. Not cute but I swear the relief is worth it,” one mama fan told her while another warned it could be a sign of the risky pregnancy complication of preeclampsia. “Please have your doctor run a test on your urine for protein. Preeclampsia is no fun. I had it with all 5 of my children,” another added. ““Omg! My feet were swollen like that too before I had my son 2 months ago! I ended up sleeping with 8 pillows every night. Lol. 3 of them were underneath my feet and it worked!” one mom suggested. While we don’t know if any of the advice has worked for Jess, clearly she’s longing for the days when she can rock Daisy Dukes and high platform wedges again.