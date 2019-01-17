Jenna Jameson Reveals She Has ‘Keto Boobs’ From Life-Changing Diet — See Pic

Whether you approve of Jenna Jameson’s keto diet or not, her daughter sure does! But why? The answer has everything to do with her mom’s breastmilk.

Jenna Jameson, 44, is on the keto diet — and has seen some incredible results! — but it has one random side effect. The former adult film star thinks that the taste is showing up in her breastmilk because her daughter Batel, 1, is a big fan of the keto diet as well. “She does prefer keto foods,” the mother of three admitted while cooking cabbage and steak on her Instagram story. “I think it’s because she’s breastfed and my breast milk probably tastes like keto. I have keto boobs, guys.” LOL! And lo and behold, the next video showed her daughter pigging out on a bowl of cabbage. She definitely looked like she was enjoying the keto-friendly food!

But Jenna has faced backlash for her dieting choices, despite her amazing 80-pound weight loss, and has had to defend it time and time again. In fact, she posted side-by-side shots of her progress on Jan. 16, writing, “I have found that people get scared into overthinking keto. That if they intake too much protein, or don’t have the correct macros they will fail. I call bullsh*t. Trust your intuition and your body. Stop buying foods labeled keto and MAKE your own foods! Buy whole foods. Eat until satiated and implement intermittent fasting. YOU WILL LOSE. Not only will you lose, your skin will be tighter and brighter, your mind I’ll fire on all cylinders. I am not pushing a product, I’m only pushing my way of thinking and my healthy lifestyle.”

There’s no doubt that Jenna seems more physically and mentally healthy than ever before. It’s amazing to see her taking such amazing care of her body — and of her baby girl!

Jenna and Batel have been close as can be since the little one was born in April 2017. Not only does Jenna practice extended breastfeeding as her daughter nears her second birthday, but she also hangs out at home with her baby girl all the time. Whether they’re playing dress-up or just cuddling together, Jenna and Batel make such a sweet mother/daughter pair!