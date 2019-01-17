Jenelle Evans Quits ‘Teen Mom 2’ Amid David Eason Drama: ‘I’m Done’ — Watch Shocking Video

Jenelle Evans is nearly in tears as she predicts Season 9 of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will be her ‘last’ in MTV’s shocking new trailer. Watch the full conversation between Jenelle and her mom, here!

We may not see Jenelle Evans, 27, make a return for Season 10 of Teen Mom 2. She’s breaking under the pressure of drama that we’ll see play out throughout Season 9, which just premiered on Jan. 14 — but MTV just released an extended trailer that shows Jenelle is fed up with the series! “This will probably be my last season,” Jenelle tells her mom, Barbara, in a future episode. Nearly in tears, she adds, “Stay the f**k away from me, because I’m done.” You can watch the shocking conversation below, which happens at the end of the clip.

Jenelle is dealing with one headache after another in Season 9. In the premiere, her feud with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, whom she shares 4-year-old son Kaiser with, is back on. Nathan claimed to producers that his son said, “David [Eason] hit me with a stick,” and Nathan’s now accusing Jenelle’s husband (David) of abusing the boy and leaving bruises. It’s an allegation that both Jenelle and David repeatedly deny. “Nathan is trying to do anything in his power to try to sabotage my husband,” Jenelle said in another teary conversation with her mom during the Jan. 14 episode. “It just pisses me off the way everyone thinks about David because he doesn’t do anything wrong and he does everything in his power to make our family happy,” she added. “To everyone out there who wants to hate on David, David is not a bad guy!”

Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife that “Kaiser received his injuries from a blown up water slide at his school” in June 2018, and claimed that “an investigation was conducted by CPS and then closed because everything was cleared in the household.” Still, the issue remains unsolved, as a failed mediation at the end of the premiere means Jenelle and Nathan are heading to court over custody of Kaiser.

The trailer also replays Jenelle’s 911 call from Oct. 13, in which she said, “My husband…he assaulted me.” As we’ve told you, the MTV star was hospitalized after, but she has since backtracked the emergency call. “We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” Jenelle Us Weekly in Jan. 2019. “And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest.”

The trailer also throws it back to when David and Jenelle roll up to the parking lot where the MTV crew is filming the soccer game of Jenelle’s son, Jace. In a fan-posted video from Nov. 2018, you can hear David heckling the producers, after he was fired from Teen Mom 2 over alleged homophobic tweets in Feb. 2018. No matter the controversy, however, Jenelle has maintained her public support for her husband. But is it becoming too much for her to stay on the show?