The trailer for ‘John Wick 3’ just created a firestorm on the internet & fans are here for Keanu Reeves joining forces with Halle Berry. Watch the latest, wildest preview here.

Everyone’s favorite assassin with a heart of gold is back! The eagerly awaited trailer John Wick 3 debuted today on Jan. 17, and it did not disappoint. Immediately following John Wick’s excommunication from the Continental and the High Table putting a bounty on John’s head, Wick (Keanu Reeves) is in full survival mode in this trailer as hitmen come out of the woodwork (and in some instances through glass) to try to claim the multi-million dollar reward for doing him in.

Some highlights of the action packed trailer include, but are not limited to: Yakuza riding motorcycles with samurai swords, John Wick killing a man with a book (literally a book), John Wick killing people while riding a horse (DO NOT MESS WITH JOHN WICK’S ANIMALS), Laurence Fisburne petting another dove real all mysterious-like, and John Wick and Sophia (Halle Berry) teaming up with dogs to fight off fellow assassins. Which bring us to the real trailer highlight: the undeniable chemistry (and history) between the characters John and Sophia portrayed by the two actors who haven’t ever aged a day since they were 27.

As as result of the new trailer, Twitter basically exploded with excitement. @VicTheHuman tweeted, “Bruhhhhhhhhh John Wick chapter 3 trailer has me shook 😭.” Same! Meanwhile, @ArdoAliyu used her knowledge of Latin to good use: “Just watched the New John Wick Trailer! Parabellum in Latin means ‘Prepare for War’. John Wick Chapter 3 is going to be lit!🔥💥.” @Le_YoungGawd wrote, “John Wick Bout To Play A Big Ass Game Of Manhunt In The New Flick Basically And Thats Lit Lmfaooooooo.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest John Wick news. In the meantime, check out all of the latest pics of Halle Berry in our gallery above.