Romeo with the diss! In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop,’ Romeo gets in a shady dig at Bow Wow while talking about the jockeys at a horse race. Watch now!

Angela Simmons, Romeo Miller, and more take trip to the Santa Anita Park on the Jan. 17 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. When Angela walks down to the Winner’s Circle with Romeo and the others, that’s when Romeo decides to throw some shade at his former enemy Bow Wow! The two artists were rivals when they were younger, but Romeo has said their feud was fueled by the media. When Romeo hears that jockeys are usually under 100 pounds, he says to Angela, “You know who could be a jockey? You boo, Bow Wow.” When Romeo says that, everyone’s jaws hit the floor. Angela refuses to be a part of this conversation.

But that’s not the only drama at the Winner’s Circle. Angela is only allowed a certain number of people to come down with her to the Winner’s Circle, and one of them is not her own sister, Vanessa. When she learns that she’s being excluded, she’s pissed. “It’s becoming very clear to me that I’m being excluded from certain things,” she says. “I’m a little hurt that I’m not being invited down to the Winner’s Circle. I’m being snubbed, and it kind of sucks.” Tensions are running high, that’s for sure!

WE TV is set to host its first-ever live broadcast event on Jan. 17 with the cast. The interactive experience will be hosted by Sherri Shepherd to coincide with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Viewers will be able to interact with the whole cast including: Angela, Vanessa, Romeo, Jojo Simmons, Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton, Egypt Criss, and Boogie Dash on live TV! The cast will participate in a two-hour event answering viewers’ questions via phone and social media while watching the episode together in real time!