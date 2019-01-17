Cardi B, Camila Cabello, & More Of Music’s Hottest Stars Performing At the Grammy Awards 2019

Here we go! The Grammy Awards are less than a month away, and we just got our 1st taste of what to expect. Find out who’s taking the stage at this year’s show!

It’s called music’s biggest night for a reason! The first round of performers for the 2019 Grammy Awards have been announced, and it’s about to be a star-studded show. The Recording Academy revealed on January 17 that the likes of Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves will be taking the stage at the big show! With these A-listers on the bill, the Alicia Keys-hosted ceremony will be one for the books!

The 2019 show will go down live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 10. The ceremony marks the 61st annual Grammy Awards, and your favorite stars are just as excited as you are for the epic night ahead! This marks Kacey’s and Shawn’s first ever time performing at music’s biggest night. The show will be broadcast live in HDTV on CBS starting at 8:00 p.m. For now, stay tuned, because even more performers are set to be announced!

All of this year’s performers are also nominees at the show! The 2019 nominee list was revealed on Dec. 7 during CBS This Morning, thanks to a little help from Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara and Apple Music’s Zane Lowe! This year, Kendrick Lamar led the nominations with eight nods, and Drake was right behind him, with a whopping seven nominations under his belt. Cardi, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, and country crooner Maren Morris all landed five nods!