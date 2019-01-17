Watch
Hollywood Life

Fetty Wap Surprises Milania Giudice, 12, At Listening Party For Her Debut Single — Watch

*EXCLUSIVE* Danbury, CT - A judge has ordered Joe Giudice, the incarcerated husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice, to be deported to his native Italy. In March 2016, Joe, a legal permanent resident whose real name is Giuseppe Giudice, began a more than 3-year federal prison sentence after being indicted, along with Teresa, on charges of fraud. On Wednesday, a Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled that he is to be removed from the United States, without giving a time frame, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Pictured here with his family at the Danbury Correctional Facility. **SHOT ON 3/24/15**Pictured: Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, Audriana GiudiceBACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice with daughters Gia and Milania Style360 During the Just Dance with Boy Meets Girl Fashion Show, New York, America - 12 Sep 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 41 Photos.
Celebrity Baby Editor

Well this sure doesn’t happen every day! Milania Giudice debuted her first song at a listening party during the Jan. 16 episode of ‘RHONJ’ — and a special guest took her by surprise. Take a look!

Milania Giudice, 12, released the video for her single “I Can’t Wait to Grow Up” on Jan. 16 — the same night that her listening party was featured on a Real Housewives of New Jersey episode. She performed the song in front of her friends and fam, but one of her favorite rappers was also there to support. That’s right, Teresa Giudice, 46, invited none other than Fetty Wap, 27, to the listening party. And if the video the mother of four shared of him singing “Trap Queen” with a group of preteens in a parking lot is anything to go by, the rapper had a fun time.

“Thank you @fettywap1738 for being a part of my daughters first song and for being so incredibly sweet to these young kids,” Teresa captioned the video. “They adore you! You’re so talented!!” She also opened up about how proud she was of her daughter’s song and music video. “I am so proud of my baby @milania_giudice356 for working so hard and learning how to have the patience and build the confidence to become a performer! Milania you put on a great show for all of your family and friends and we enjoyed every second of you!! Mommy will always be by your side to support and guide you in all that want to achieve in life! I love you.”

So sweet! In her music video, Milania was having a ton of fun with her friends at the mall. “We ain’t chasing boys, we chasing checks,” she sang. “We chasing dreams, we chasing goals. Big things popping, little things stopping.”

fetty wap milania giudice listening party

fetty wap milania giudice listening party

She definitely looked like she had fun performing, and it was awesome to see Fetty Wap surprise her before she hit the stage. “His support can’t replace Milania’s dad, but him coming out to see her, it really does mean a lot,” Teresa said.

Her father Joe Giudice, 46, is currently in prison serving fraud charges, and is set to be deported upon his release — which makes rap an amazing outlet for Milania during this tough time! Recall the preteen’s older sister Gia, 18, did a similar thing when she performed an original song on Milania’s fifth birthday. The sad tune expressed her feelings on her mom’s ongoing feud with brother Joe Gorga, 39.

If writing songs helps Milania stay strong while her dad’s serving time, here’s to more music from the brave reality star!