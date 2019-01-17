Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Slays Viral 10-Year Challenge: Has She Even Aged?

Elizabeth Hurley basically won the 10-year challenge by proving in her recent Instagram post that she hasn’t aged a day! See the side-by-side pic here!

By now, the 10-year challenge posts are dwindling down, but thankfully one star provided the gold standard for the meme. Elizabeth Hurley, 53, proved she’s an ageless beauty by sharing a photo of the time jump, and honestly, we dare you to tell whether the right side or the left side is the older picture. Why? Because she looks exactly the same in both. Seriously, this challenge has been won. Check out her meme-orable photos below!

Needless to say, her comment section blew up with so many fans praising her for basically winning the 10-year challenge. Nattylove067 wrote, “U Literally look the same.” Dilip.aravind made a prescient prediction, commenting, “U will be more sexier after 10 years also…😍😘.” Not only did Witchy_1 like Elizabeth’s 10-year challenge, she thinks Hurley looks better than ever: “You look even younger now! 💕.” On top of that, Bskizzlefoshizzle thinks Elizabeth would win another age-based challenge, writing, “She would win a 20 year challenge. Ageless beauty.”

Elizabeth was recently in the news after her back-to-back outings with none other than Justin Theroux. In addition to appearing together at a fancy cocktail gathering on Jan. 11, they were also seen hanging out at the 2019 Marrakesh EPrix on Jan. 12. While there has no been set confirmation of any sort of romance, the two looked like they were having a good time in each other’s company.

