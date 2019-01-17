Donald Trump Slammed For Letting Melania Fly On Government Jet After Grounding Nancy Pelosi

Donald Trump is taking heat for grounding Nancy Pelosi from flying to war-torn Afghanistan while letting Melania fly on a government plane to Mar-a-Lago.

Some people care calling out President Donald Trump, 72, for abuse of power after he refused to let House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other bi-partisan congressional members fly on a government plane to visit troops in war-torn Afghanistan on Jan. 17. The decision seemed spiteful and petty, as he made the call as the politicians were already aboard a bus on the way to fly out. It also came a day after Pelosi called on Trump to delay his State of the Union speech until after the government shutdown over his border wall funding is resolved. Not only that, while Trump was busy cancelling Pelosi’s use of a government plane, his wife Melania was using one to fly down for a weekend of rest and relaxation at the couple’s palatial Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL.

“Wait…Nancy Pelosi can’t travel on a government plane to do actual government work but Melania can travel on a government jet to Mar-a-Lago? Melania Trump reportedly heading to Mar-a-Lago on government jet,” one person tweeted in disgust. The first couple has consistently used taxpayer-funded flights for their weekends in Florida. So for Trump to blame the government shutdown on the reason he cancelled Nancy’s flight made it ridiculous in light of his wife using a government jet to spend the weekend on vacation away from chilly Washington D.C.