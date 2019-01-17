Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Already Talking About Having Kids: Would ‘Love To Start Soon’

With a summer wedding on the horizon, Chris Pratt and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger are already discussing when to start a family. We’ve got the baby details.

Chris Pratt, 39, absolutely loves being a dad to his six-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, 42. Now he’s looking forward to having even more children once he and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, tie the knot later in 2019. “This relationship is the real deal. They can’t wait to get married and they are so much in love and that undoubtedly leads to the question of kids and they want to have kids together. Katherine still has some time on her hands when it comes to all that, but she would love to start soon and would highly consider more than one,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“And Chris is on board. Not only is he very excited to be a father again he is now in a great place in his own career to make it that much easier since he knows the drill of what it takes to be a father. They both are excited to get to that part of their relationship. It will be very special,” our insider continues. Katherine already bonded closely with Jack while she was dating Chris. They even had an adorable double date trick or treating with the youngster on Halloween alongside Anna and her boyfriend Michael Barrett. Talk about a modern family! The betrothed couple was spotted out for the first time since their engagement on Jan. 15 with Jack in tow.

Chris and Katherine seem to be the ultimate case of “when you know, you know.” After a whirlwind six-month romance the Guardians of the Galaxy star popped the question to former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s eldest daughter on Jan. 13. He posted an Instagram pic hugging his bride to be in close while she showed off her giant diamond engagement ring with her hand resting on her shoulder. Chris wrote, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Now they’re reportedly planning a summer of 2019 wedding so they could easily have a baby on the way by the end of the year.