Charlize Theron, J-Lo & More Rocking Dresses With Stomach Cutouts Showing Their Toned Abs

celebrity abs red carpet
REX/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019 Wearing Givenchy
Sarah Hyland 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017 WEARING ZAC POSEN
Rosamund Pike 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 Wearing Givenchy
Lea Michele arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Flat abs are something we truly envy as we see them on stars like Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron and Taylor Swift. See celebs showing off their abs in red carpet gowns below!

Cutout dresses and gowns are totally trendy and not going anywhere, anytime soon. They can show just a hint of skin but add a TON of sex appeal to a look! So many stars have been rocking dresses with cutouts at the waist recently, so let’s take a look at the best dresses, shall we? Charlize Theron rocked a triangle cutout in her Givenchy gown at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13. At the Golden Globes earlier in the month, Rosamund Pike wore a black criss-cross gown that showed off her toned, tiny waist to perfection.

Back in 2017 at the Emmys, Sarah Hyland wore a red Zac Posen dress with a large cutout at the waist. She actually had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction — her Spanx started showing at one point — but she playfully called herself out on Instagram and everyone had a laugh about the minor human error she experienced.

Jennifer Lopez has worn gowns with stomach cutouts a bunch of times, and why wouldn’t she? Her abs are perfection!

Taylor Swift showed off a hint of her stomach while at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Halsey, Lea Michele, Meghan Trainor and more have all showed some skin on the carpet, so check out the gallery attached above to see all of the pics!