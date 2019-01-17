Big Time Rush’s Carlos PenaVega & Wife Alexa Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘Our Minds Are Blown’

This is a big deal for Big Time Rush’s Carlos PenaVega! He’s expecting his second child with ‘Spy Kids’ star Alexa, and they both took to their respective Instagrams to break the news.

Carlos PenaVega, 29, and wife Alexa, 30, are ecstatic about expecting baby No. 2! After welcoming their first child, Ocean, in 2016, they’re more than excited to give the baby boy a sibling. “It’s HAPPENING… AGAIN! WE’RE HAVING ANOTHER BABY!!! 2019 another PenaVega is joining the family!” Carlos, a former member of Big Time Rush, posted to Instagram on Jan. 16. “This year we will officially be able to say we have ‘kids’! Our minds are blown and we are beyond blessed and excited for our growing family!!! Let the journey begin!!!” The picture accompanying the caption was just as sweet: Carlos makes kissy faces with his pregnant wife, holding up her positive pregnancy test and sonogram picture. See the selfie below — of course, mom had just as cute a pregnancy announcement!

“Holy Moly!!! Guys!!! We are having another baby!!!!” Alexa, famously known for starring in the Spy Kids series and Nashville, posted to her IG. She shared a picture of her holding up the positive Clearblue test, while both her and Carlos grin uncontrollably by their sleepy son. She added: “Do we wake Ocean up and tell him??!! Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!” Now that’s how you break the news about a bun in the oven! The Clearblue test made a reappearance from the parents’ 2016 announcement, which you can see in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.

A new baby on the way means Carlos and Alexa’s love story keeps getting better and better — as if they’re combined last name isn’t cute enough! The couple started dating in 2012, the same year Alexa divorced from producer Sean Covel. They became engaged the next year, and even competed against one another on Dancing With The Stars in 2015, and voiced characters on the Nickelodeon show The Loud House.

Before welcoming their first baby, Alexa revealed how creating life brought her and Carlos even closer. “I found there’s such a difference between having sex when you’re trying for a kid and when you aren’t. For us, sex became so much more intimate, beautiful, and passionate when we were trying,” the actress told Fit Pregnancy while she pregnant with Ocean. “Suddenly the realization hits you: ‘Oh my God, we could be starting another life!’ That brought us so much closer.”