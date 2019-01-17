Cardi B’s ‘Enjoying’ Being Single: She’s ‘Not Really Missing’ Offset & ‘Loves The Life’ She Now Has Without Him

It’s been over one month since Cardi B announced her split from Offset, and she’s not looking back! The ‘Money’ rapper feels that her life’s finally ‘normalizing,’ and here’s why — HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop.

Cardi B, 26, has remained a free agent since announcing her split from estranged husband Offset, 27, on Dec. 5, 2018…and the grass may be greener on the other side, after all. She “feels that things are normalizing with her and being single,” a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! “She is getting used to it and actually enjoying it. She is not really missing Offset too much and loves the life she is making for herself without him.” But is she allowing space for a new beau to enter her life?

“She is not looking to date anyone anytime soon, including Offset,” our source reveals. And don’t let their jet ski trip in Puerto Rico confuse you, which happened two weeks after Cardi made the breakup announcement. Cardi revealed in an Instagram Live session that she “just had to get f***ed — that’s all.” Fair enough. And she’s looking at the current month on the calendar, January, as even more reason to treat her romantic life as a blank canvas! “2019 is starting off fresh and she is living her best life. All is well and she is happy,” our source adds.

We’re also hearing that Cardi’s not feeling too much pressure raising her and Offset’s 7-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, as a single parent. “She likes being a single mom,” our source points out. But she still would’ve appreciated more help from the Migos member when their baby had a cold, according to another source! “Cardi has been really disappointed that Offset has not stepped up as a father and helped take care of Kulture while she’s been sick,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL on Jan. 8, a day after Cardi revealed her baby was hooked up to a breathing apparatus. Instead of Offset, it was her mom and sister who lent a helping hand at the time! “Cardi feels like Offset has been trying to win her back with gifts and materialistic things, but the way to Cardi’s heart is through her baby,” our source added. In addition to the $15,000 worth of roses that Offset surprised Cardi with on stage at her Rolling Loud Festival set in Dec. 2018, he showered her with designer bags, jewelry and heels for Christmas!

But we can tell that Cardi’s doing just fine without a man. The sneak peek clip for her latest track, “Press,” has already become the 25th most viewed Instagram video, according to Pop Alarms, and she dropped her new Fashion Nova line and “Twerk” music video since the split — all topics we cover in HL’s video recap above!