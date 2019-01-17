Brad Pitt & Courteney Cox Honor Chris Cornell In Concert — Did Jennifer’s BFF Run Into Her Ex?

Celebrities came out in droves to pay tribute to Chris Cornell on January 16 at a special concert — including Brad Pitt and Courteney Cox. Did Jennifer Aniston’s ex and her best friend run into each other?

The late, great Chris Cornell, the iconic Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman who died at the age of 52 in May 2017, was honored with an incredible five-hour, 42 song tribute concert on January 16. The show brought together some of the most prolific bands and artists in music today, and a bevy of celebrities who all loved the singer. Two guests at the “I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell” show, held at the Forum in Los Angeles? Chris’ dear friend Brad Pitt, as well as Courteney Cox. Of course, these two have more than Chris in common. Brad is Jennifer Aniston‘s ex-husband, and Courteney is her former Friends co-star and best friend.

It’s unclear if the two ever interacted at the show, or how they would react if they did. After all, Jen and Brad divorced in 2005 — 14 years ago. Surely, Courteney and Brad would be able to bump into each other without freaking out. Well, hopefully. Both parties were photographed at the event, but never together. Instead, Courteney hung out with celebs like Kaley Cuoco and Tom Hanks. Brad was busy taking part in the concert itself. While he didn’t perform, he had an important job. He introduced a special performance by Ziggy Marley and Chris’ 14-year-old daughter, Toni Cornell, of the Bob Marley classic, “Redemption Song”. You can watch Brad’s into and the phenomenal performance below! Get out your tissues.

So, why Brad? As it turns out, the Inglourious Basterds star and Chris were close friends. Brad was one of Chris’ biggest fans, and publicly gushed about the singer all the time. As he said in a 2004 interview with Cinema Confidential, “I’m a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does.” One of Brad’s first public appearances after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce was to introduce the singer at the ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu. “I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine,” Pitt said before Chris performed a medley of songs with Sting. The admiration was mutual. In fact, Chris and wife Vicki were on the red carpet at the Moneyball premiere! The kids were friends, too. Brad’s daughter with Angelina, Zahara, now 14, was spotted at Toni’s birthday party in 2010.

Brad Pitt intro and Toni Cornell/Ziggy Marley – Redemption Song pic.twitter.com/WZ0ZZM2xi2 — Alternative Nation (@AltNationNet) January 17, 2019

Our thoughts are with Brad, and all of Chris’ loved ones during what must have been a difficult week. Chris will never be forgotten!