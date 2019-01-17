Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Love Child Joseph Baena, 21, Shows Off Muscles At The Gym — Just Like His Dad

Joseph Baena, the love child of Arnold Schwarzenegger, was a spitting image of his bodybuilding pop after hitting the gym in Venice!

It’s eerie just how Joseph Baena looks like his famous father and just like Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, the 21-year-old just loves getting in his reps. Joseph was spotted leaving the Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA on Jan. 17 after getting pumped up. During the workout sesh, he shared a picture of him with pro bodybuilder Rodrique Chesnier to his Instagram Stories (“Always a great meeting at the Gold’s” wrote Rodrique) in which Joseph looked even more like The Terminator star. Following his workout session, Joseph threw on a grey fleece and a black cap, but there was no hiding his buff bod.

Three days prior, Joseph gave people a better look at the results of his hard work. “Just a lil thicc,” he captioned a Jan. 13 photo where he posed shirtless inside the gym. With his back turned to the camera, he posed as if he was competing in Mr. Universe, flaunting a sculpted back, some buff legs and some toned arms. Considering that Arnold won Mr. Universe when he was 20-years-old (and Mr. Olympia when he was 23) it seems Joseph is just following in his father’s footsteps. Plus, Joseph is the same age Arnold was when he first started training at the original Gold’s Gym, according to Daily Mail.

“It’s only the beginning,” Joseph captioned a November 2018 photo of himself posing (in a Hulkamania shit, no less) which showed off just how ripped he was. The next day, he gave everyone a good look at his chest while doing some chest exercises. “No coach; just lots of dedication, effort, and great workout partners! #thereisnomagicpill #themeccaofbodybuilding.”

While it’s accurate to call him Arnold’s “love child” – Joseph is Arnie’s son with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper, with whom he had an affair while he was married to Maria Shriver, 63 – he has maintained a good relationship with his son since admitting paternity in 2011. “I can beat myself up as much as I want — it’s not gonna change the situation,” he told the NY Daily News in 2017. “So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?”

Arnold celebrated Joseph’s 19th birthday at a German beer hall, and Joseph sent love to Arnold on IG when the Predator actor turned 71. “Happy Birthday to the man that’s always pumped! Love you, dad.” Recently, Joseph spent Christmas Eve with his father and fellow action legend, Sylvester Stallone.