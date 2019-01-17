Alexis Skyy ‘Really Likes’ Rob Kardashian — But Is She Also Using Him For Fame?

After Rob Kardashian revealed that Alexis Skyy was his ‘WCW every day,’ the pair had an intimate dinner together. We’ve got details on if she’s dating Rob to become more famous.

Face it, dating any Kar-Jenner is going to up a person’s profile in a VERY big way. Now that Rob Kardashian, 31, is seeing Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Alexis Skyy, 24, some people are accusing her of clout-chasing. But she’s not after his fame. “Alexis and Rob have been seeing each other for a little while, it’s not as new as everyone thinks, and she really likes him. Alexis isn’t using Rob for fame, not at all,” a source close to the mother of one tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She’s a very sweet girl, she’s ambitious, but not at the expense of the people in her life. Her daughter is the center of her world and that’s something she and Rob bonded over right away because he’s the same way about his little girl,” insider continues. Alexis was with Fetty Wap for several years but put her love life on the back burner in 2018 when she gave birth to their daughter Alaiya prematurely at just 23 weeks last January. She and Fetty are no longer together, and Alexis was at finally able to bring her daughter home on May 10, 2018 after five months in the NICU and four brain surgeries. Her devotion to her little girl is something that Rob admires, as he’s the father of two-year-old Dream with ex Blac Chyna.

“Alexis and Fetty Wap are not together at all right now. She’s not bitter or angry with him, but after everything she went through with him the main thing she’s looking for in a man is someone she can rely on, someone who’s solid and committed to her. If Rob treats her right then he has a real shot with her. She’s a sweetheart so hopefully he won’t mess this up,” our source adds.

So far so good, as Rob posted a pic of Alexis to his Snapchat on Jan. 14 and wrote “My WCW…I’ve been wanting you for so long.” Hours later she was there in Kris Jenner‘s home kitchen whipping him up a dinner of marinated chicken, baked mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes and garlic corn with the caption “prepping dinner for bae.” Rob lives at his mom’s house so it was pretty obvious who she was referring to.