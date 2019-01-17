A-Rod Trolls Himself As Woman At The Gym Tells Him He ‘Looks Like That Guy J.Lo’s Dating’

Yes, A-Rod is the boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez, but he’s also one hell of a comedian! Watch him hilariously prank a fan at the gym!

Who knew that Alex Rodriguez, 43, was such a funny guy? The former athlete hit the gym on Jan. 16, and when a woman said he “kind of” looks like that guy J. Lo, 49, is dating, he threw her for a loop. “Who’s that?” he asked innocently. “You’re kidding me! And it looks like me?” A-Rod humorously said, as she pulled up a picture of him. A-Rod even decided to troll himself, and cracked a self-deprecating joke about his wardrobe choice in the photo. “First of all, I would never wear pajamas that goofy, never. I mean, what a tool.” Of course, it was really him in the photo, and the gym-goer didn’t have the slightest clue!

A-Rod did finally come clean about his identity, after the woman started getting suspicious. “You’re not right?” she eventually asked. Alex jumped up to shake her hand, and confirm that indeed, it WAS him in the photo! “Hey, nice to meet you!” he said to his new friend. The woman could hardly believe that it was him in the flesh, and was visibly taken aback. “Oh my…holy Sh*t!” she exclaimed. A-Rod got her good!

It’s hilarious in itself that the superstar athlete is being dubbed the “guy J. Lo is dating,” seeing as he is a World Series champion, but these days, he is ALL about J. Lo! The pair actually hit the gym together often, and on Jan. 8 they broke a sweat together in Santa Monica. At their workout sesh, J. Lo wore a white tank top, forest-themed leggings, and a neon yellow sports bra underneath. She matched her bra to her sneakers, which were also a vibrant yellow hue. She was looking toned as ever as she worked to keep her flawless bod!

A-Rod’s new video actually has us laughing out loud. This was the ultimate prank, and after enduring some trickery, we hope this lady at least got a selfie!