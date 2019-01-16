Mason Lowe: 5 Things About Pro Bull Rider, 25, Who Sadly Died From Injuries At A PBR Event

This is so tragic. Mason Lowe, 25, a professional bull rider, lost his life while competing in a Denver, Colorado show. Here’s 5 things to know about the late rider.



How heartbreaking: A young professional bull rider, Mason Lowe, passed away at a Jan. 15 competition, after sustaining injuries due to being bucked off his bull. The 25-year-old rider attended the Denver, Colorado competition, as part of the National Western Stock Show, but things took a dark turn after he fell to the ground and the animal stepped on his chest. A witness told Denver’s CBS4 that Mason got up after the fall, took a few steps, and then collapsed. As the PBR community mourns the loss of one of their top riders, here’s 5 things to know.

1.Mason was a small town boy, with big dreams.

The professional rider grew up in Exeter, Missouri, a town with less than 800 people.

2. Bull riding was his first love.

Mason started riding at just three-years-old, according to the PBR website. By the time he was a teen, the athlete was competing in amateur events.

3. The Professional Bull Riders Association released a statement about the loss of their community member.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver,” CEO Sean Gleason said in a statement. “The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”

4. Mason leaves behind a loving wife.

And after his death, his friends and family shared the highest praise for the late rider. “Hell, he was a cowboy’s cowboy,” pal Austin Shirley told The Denver Post in a message. “He could rope, ride and cover any bull. He never forgot where he came from (when) he made it big time and never forgot his roots. He was just an all-around great guy and someone you were proud to call a friend.”

5. He leaves behind one hell of a legacy in the professional riding world.

At the time of his death, Mason was ranked No. 18 in the world for his sport.