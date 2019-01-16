Austin North: 5 Things To Know About Selena Gomez’s Rumored New Love Interest

Selena Gomez has found comfort post-rehab with actor Austin North. We’ve got five things to know about her possible new boyfriend.

Ever since she left rehab in December of 2018 for anxiety issues, Selena Gomez, 26, has had close pal Austin North by her side. According to Life & Style magazine, the 22-year-old actor has been a “positive influence” on Selena. He was one of the first people to reveal that Selena had completed treatment by sharing an Instagram photo standing alongside the singer and a gaggle of friends to his Instagram on Dec. 18. They were on a fun snow-tubing trip to Big Bear outside of LA. They also reportedly rang in 2019 by attending a church service together in Los Angeles. We’ve got five things to know about Austin.

1. Like Selena, he is a former Disney Channel star.

While Sel appeared on the network’s Wizards of Waverly Place, Austin starred as Logan Watson in the Disney Channel sitcom I Didn’t Do It from 2014-2015. He also appeared on the channel’s Kickin‘ It and A.N.T. Farm.

2. Austin has been acting since he was eight-years-old.

His first role came in his church’s Christmas play as a child while growing up outside of Cincinnati, OH. It ignited Austin’s passion for acting.

3. Austin has had at least one famous girlfriend.

He dated Duck Dynasty‘s Sadie Robertson for four months in 2018, breaking up in August of that year. The 21-year-old reality star told Us Weekly at the time of their split that they were still on good terms. “We broke up. He’s an amazing guy and I wish him all the best. We’re friends. It just didn’t work out,” she told the publication. “He actually just texted me the other day and said he was thinking about me…and I think that’s beautiful. That’s how it should be.”

4. Like Selena, Austin is deeply religious.

In Sept. of 2018, he was hospitalized and underwent an undisclosed surgery. “Had to have an emergency surgery. Recovering well. God is always in control,” he wrote next to a Facebook and Instagram post of him in his hospital bed. Fans responded with many faith-based get well wishes.

5. Austin is extremely close to his parents.

On Father’s Day 2018 he captioned an IG pic with his dad: “Happy Fathers Day to the most supportive, smart, caring, classy & funny dad on the planet. You are a walking example of what a man should be. Love you so so so so much.” He praised his Mom on Mother’s Day with an IG pic of the two and the caption “I love u sooooooooo much❤️❤️❤️ Happy Mothers Day.”