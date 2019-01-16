Travis Scott Spoke To Colin Kaepernick Before Agreeing To Perform At Super Bowl: ‘Mutual Respect’

Travis Scott caught flack for his next gig, the Super Bowl halftime show, amidst the NFL’s controversy with Colin Kaepernick…but a new report claims Travis and Colin talked it out!

News of Travis Scott’s addition to the Super Bowl halftime show, along with Big Boi, wasn’t confirmed until Jan. 13, but rumors of the gig spurred backlash in the weeks before. For many fans, it was a slap in the face as former San Franciscos 49ers player Colin Kaepernick, 31, continues to remain a free agent after setting off the “taking a knee” movement at games in 2016. Tension continued to mount within the NFL community in the months after, and many artists kept their distance from the halftime show. But Colin was reportedly not blindsided by the news of Travis’s upcoming performance! He and the Astroworld rapper reportedly “had at least one phone conversation before the rapper confirmed his Super Bowl appearance,” sources told our sister website, Variety. They “did not necessarily agree” but “emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding,” the report added. And there’s a reason Travis especially believed he made the right decision.

Travis had one condition to accepting the controversial gig: the NFL would have to donate $500,000 to Dream Corps, a non-profit organization that tackles social justice issues like the criminal justice system and “intolerance, fear and division.” With that said, the rapper is “taking the stance that everyone makes a statement in their own way and he felt that the money going toward Dream Corps, combined with the platform provided by the Super Bowl, will do some good,” Variety’s report continued. The outlet’s source also claimed that Travis withheld his own confirmation about the show because he wanted to ensure “the donation was locked in.”

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Travis said in his official statement, relayed by Variety. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Despite the special condition, radio host Ebro called Travis “lame” for negotiating with the NFL. It followed Meek Mill’s diss, who tweeted “For what????” in response to the speculation that Travis would be Maroon 5’s guest performer, before the official announcement. The CEO of online school Dubata, Vic Oyedeji, even created a petition calling for Travis, Maroon 5 and Big Boi to all #takeaknee during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 3. It has 85,635 signatures as of Tuesday night.