Tim Tebow & Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Already Wedding Planning: Their Ideal Location & More Revealed

Even though Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters just got engaged, they’ve started to plan their wedding! Click inside for new wedding details!

Former football player and current baseball player Tim Tebow, 31, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 23, just got engaged on Jan. 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, but they’ve already been looking ahead to their ceremony and reception! The couple revealed that they’d love to say “I do” at a destination wedding! “Some place warm and sunny,” the pair said in People magazine.

“Demi is going to plan a lot of the details,” Tim told People. “For me, it will be perfect as long as we’re surrounded by everyone we love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Speaking of some place warm and sunny, the couple celebrated their engagement in Walt Disney World days after the big proposal. Maybe they’ll have their wedding at the most magical place on earth? It certainly looked like the two had a blast going there! Demi posted a picture on Instagram of their vacation and captioned it, “My Prince Charming. ❤️” Tim shared a photo on his ‘gram too, and said, “Always magical with [Demi]!” Swoon. Looks like these two will be getting their happily ever after, regardless of where they become husband and wife!

While the two, who met online according to People, have only been dating for nine months, they know it’s right for them. “Demi-Leigh is obviously stunning but the attraction is much deeper than that,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They share the same commitment to their faith and have the same traditional upbringings and they’re both all about helping others. They haven’t been together long, but things have moved very quickly because Tim is just so sure. Now that he’s found her, he’s in a hurry to marry her and get the next phase of his life started.”