‘The Masked Singer’ Theories: The Celebs Who Could Be The Peacock, Monster & More

The peacock, monster, unicorn, deer, and lion will be performing once again during the Jan. 16 episode of ‘The Masked Singer.’ These are the top theories about the celebs who could be behind the wild costumes!

You’ve seen them perform once, and now they’re back again. The undercover celebrity singers dressed as the peacock, monster, unicorn, deer, and lion will hit the stage on the all-new episode of The Masked Singer. One of the celebrities underneath the crazy costumes will be revealed at the end of the night. Joel McHale will appear as a guest panelist.

Ever since their first performances, fans have been trying to figure out who the celebs underneath the costumes are. Most of the theories are pretty solid, but none of us truly know for sure until the celebs are unmasked. Let’s take a look at the clues we already know about the celebs and narrow down the best guesses!

THE PEACOCK: The peacock performed for the first time in the series premiere. This celebrity loves the spotlight and began performing when he was 5 years old. He said that “putting on a show is in my DNA” and was friends with the late Michael Jackson. The peacock was also shown playing the piano and doing card tricks. The most likely celebrities are Donny Osmond, 61, and Neil Diamond, 77, who were both friends with the King of Pop.

THE MONSTER: The celebrity said during the series premiere that he chose the monster costume because “that’s what the world labeled me.” He revealed that he was “at the top of my game, but the game turned on me.” He took a break from the public eye and is now ready to “rewrite my mixtape.” The best guesses about the monster are T-Pain, 33, and Bobby Brown, 49, who have both had troubled pasts.

THE UNICORN: The unicorn grew up in Beverly Hills. She had a difficult childhood and dreamt of singing until someone told her she was “tone-deaf.” One of her nicknames is “bird.” Tori Spelling, 45, is most likely the unicorn. She grew up in Beverly Hills and “bird” in Japanese is pronounced “tori.” However, Paris Hilton has been named as another possibility.

THE DEER: The deer revealed during his introduction that he is “incredibly competitive” and not a singer in real life. He said that he’s been “knocked down many times” over the course of his life and was spotted holding a football trophy in his intro video. “Ravens, beware. I’m here to win,” he said before performing. That last clue is a major hint that the celebrity is Terry Bradshaw, 70. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a major rival of the Baltimore Ravens, for the entirety of his NFL career!

THE LION: The lion said her first performance was a “chance for people to see me perform without any preconceived notions of who I am.” She is “Hollywood royalty” and ready to step “away from her pride.” While many guessed a Kardashian, the lion had a powerful voice. There is a theory about Carrie Underwood, but she isn’t from a famous family. The lion is most likely Rumer Willis, 30, the daughter of Demi Moore, 56, and Bruce Willis, 63! Plus, the lion costume itself is a major hint. Rumer was on Empire, which is all about the LYON family!

The celebs will all be unmasked eventually, but keep those theories alive! The first celebs to be unmasked on the show were NFL star Antonio Brown, 30, who was the hippo, and comedian Tommy Chong, 80, who was the pineapple. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.