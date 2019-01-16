‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: An NFL Hall Of Famer Is Revealed Underneath Crazy Deer Costume

The Jan. 16 episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ featured the reveal of the deer! The celebrity underneath the wild costume left everyone screaming!

The lion, deer, peacock, monster, and unicorn return for another performance on the Jan. 16 episode of The Masked Singer. The first celebrity up is the lion. She reveals that she loves “using my voice to help others.” She gives away a huge hint when she holds up a newspaper that says, “Gold found in Hailey.” Guess what? Rumer Willis is from Hailey, Idaho! The lion performs a gorgeous rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” Jenny guesses Kelly Rowland, while Nicole Scherzinger thinks the lion could be Hailey Baldwin. A little too obvious, Nicole. Guest panelist Joel McHale goes out on a limb and guesses Emily Blunt. No way, Joel. When asked whether or not she has a platinum album, the lion says: “I have nothing gold or platinum on my walls yet.”

Next up is the deer. The celeb used to do car commercials and says he knows “how to throw.” That’s another major clue that the deer is an athlete. The deer sings Florida Georgia Line’s “Get Your Shine,” and he gives it his all. Joel thinks the deer could be Brett Favre, while Robin Thicke guesses Ben Roethlisberger. Nicole guesses yet another quarterback, Terry Bradshaw! The deer also reveals that he has “many world titles” and “started in track and field.”

The peacock performs a great rendition of OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars.” The peacock is truly an all-around great performer. He admits that he “started out as a little teeny bopper” and was later “cast in some dramatic roles.” He adds that he has a “terrible fear of heights.” Joel believes the peacock is Neil Patrick Harris. Robin is thinking a magician, like Criss Angel or David Copperfield. Nicole throws out David Hasselhoff’s name. The peacock does reveal that he has performed in Las Vegas.

The unicorn hits the stage next. She says that she’s “lost her sheen,” which could hint at Charlie Sheen. The unicorn is ready to “conquer my fear of singing and being judged.” She adds, “I’m feeling victorious.” That one word could be a hint at Tori Spelling! The unicorn performs Britney Spears’s “Oops I Did It Again.” While she’s not a trained singer, she’s more confident than the last time! Nicole is set on Denise Richards because of the “lost my sheen” clue. Robin thinks the unicorn could be a gymnast, possibly Gabby Douglas. Jenny is feeling that as well and guesses Mary Lou Retton. When asked whether or not she’s known for being a gymnast, the unicorn says, “In the bedroom!”

The monster is the final celebrity to perform. His clues reveal that he’s from the South, and he’s ready to celebrate “getting my mind right.” He performs something totally different from what you’d expect — Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want To Be.” This is a tough one. Robin throws out the names Nelly and Derek Jeter, but those don’t seem too likely. When the monster gets on his knees to appear shorter, Nick guesses Kevin Hart!

The deer is the celebrity going home this week! For their final guesses of the night, Nicole, Robin and Joel all think the deer is Terry Bradshaw. Jenny is set on Peyton Manning. And the deer is… NFL Hall of Famer TERRY BRADSHAW!