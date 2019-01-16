Summer Bunni Lashes Out On Rob Kardashian In Wild IG Tirade: See Crazy Texts After Their Hook Up

Oh boy, here comes the drama — and there are receipts! Summer Bunni just went OFF on her IG Stories, slamming Rob Kardashian, after news broke of their possible romance!

Summer Bunni is slamming Rob Kardashian, publicly, after HollywoodLife.com exclusively revealed that the two were chatting & hooking up for months before his alleged new romance with Alexis Skyy! Summer, who formerly hooked up with Offset while he was married to Cardi B, took to her Instagram Stories to share more text messages with Rob, and go OFF about his “clout chasing” and “media chasing.” First, Summer posted a message that said, “Ok, now it time to discuss to you mfs!” She went on in all-caps, “Ya’ll so f-ing hungry for clout and fame and n*** and always putting me in messy s**t!” After going off about “clout chasing mfs,” Summer posted text messages, allegedly between she and Rob Kardashian. In the texts, Rob says to Summer, “Yo u really did that again?” To which she replies, “Nah you really did, don’t play me I’m not f-ing with this media s**t again.”

The pair continued to go back and forth, with Rob accusing Summer of leaking their texts, and Summer saying the whole situation has caused her “team to break apart.” “You crazy so pls keep your drama away from me. Thank u,” Rob reportedly says in one of the messages. He added, “Just trying to ruin relationships. We all have kids and ur so crazy and disrespectful.” “[sic] Your not Offset I cared about him so after I spoke on the situation cause my feelings were truly hurt but we’ve moved past that. BUT ROB?” Summer continued on a blank IG story. “We was on friendly sh*t you trynna beef it out with me now for extra clout?” She then said he had wanted to “help me through a situation” and “knew how it felt,” but then “wanna switch because he clout chasing another b*tch!” AKA, Alexis Skyy? This is all so wild!

Recall, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Rob wanted to hook up with Summer Bunni long before Alexis Skyy came around. Rob constantly texted Summer and wanted to be there for Summer especially when the Offset news broke.” HollywoodLife then first obtained the texts between Summer and Rob, in which she refers to him as “bae.” Summer’s rep, Antonio, who is referred to in the new messages between Rob and Summer, confirmed the texts were real, but said he had no direct knowledge of the two ever meeting up. We’re going to monitor this situation, it doesn’t seem like it’ll be over any time soon!