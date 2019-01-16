Selena Gomez Rocks Skintight Leggings As She Leaves Another Pilates Workout Post-Treatment

Selena Gomez proved she’s working hard to stay healthy when she walked out of a Los Angeles Pilates session on Jan. 16, and showed off her fit figure in a sweatshirt and matching leggings.

Selena Gomez, 26, looked fantastic on Jan. 16 as she left a hot Pilates session in Los Angeles with friends. The singer wore a black sweatshirt and matching black leggings for the workout, and hid her face with a towel as she walked by cameras on her way to her car. She was holding her purse and had her hair up in a low ponytail, looking refreshed and ready to take on the rest of the day.

This is just one of many workout sessions Selena has been enjoying since she finished treatment after reportedly suffering from an “emotional breakdown” back in Oct. She was away from the public eye until before the holidays, when her first pic since getting treatment surfaced on Instagram. Since then, she’s been looking happier than ever on ski trips, dinner outings, and even a Taylor Swift hangout!

In addition to her break from the public eye during treatment, Selena took a four month break from social media. She just posted her first message with some gorgeous black and white pics of herself on Instagram on Jan. 14, and her words were full of optimism and hope. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” her message began. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

Selena also revealed she has some upcoming projects in the new year, which is sure to keep her fans happy. We’re so glad she’s back and ready to expand on her successful career!