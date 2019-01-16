Scott Disick Shares Father/Daughter Pic With ‘Partner In Crime’ Penelope — See Sweet Shot

Scott Disick and his mini-me are too cute! The father of three and his only daughter matched in comfy clothes for an adorable father/daughter pic. See for yourself!

Just because Penelope Disick, 6, usually twins with her mom Kourtney Kardashian, 39, doesn’t mean that the little one and her dad don’t match every now and again. Scott Disick, 35, posted a sweet shot of them on Instagram, writing, “My love my life my partner in crime.” And as if the caption of the Jan. 15 pic wasn’t adorable enough, the father/daughter pair looked too cute together! Scott was standing on the right in a blue hoodie, black sweats and white sneakers with his hands in his pockets. Penelope mimicked the pose — and the comfy clothes from his brand Talentless — with a nude sweatsuit and white booties. Her long locks were down, and so were her newly cut bangs. Aw!

Scott’s social media presence has been extra fatherly lately. He hasn’t just been showing Penelope a lot of love, but his other little ones as well — Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. Just two days before this father/daughter shot, Scott shared a pic of his youngest son looking all grown up. Reign had his long hair pulled back in a bun and was sporting a green sweatshirt with a serious expression on his face. He looked like a mini teenager! And when Mason celebrated a big birthday last month, Scott celebrated him with a cake, balloons and a Fortnite book, documenting his son’s excited smile with a sweet pic.

From dinner dates with P to movie nights with Reign, fans are loving all of these sneak peeks into Scott’s life as a father. He’s clearly got so much love for his cute kiddos!

“This is such a beautiful picture of father and daughter,” one of Scott’s followers commented on his most recent pic. “I can’t believe how much she looks like you! 100% double of you! These are memories that will be with you forever.”

All we want to know now is, who took this photo of the pair? Rumor has it that Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, have been living together since this summer, so maybe she was the one behind the camera!