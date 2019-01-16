‘Schooled’s Tim Meadows: ‘It’s Like No Time Has Passed’ Working With ‘SNL’s Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer is guest-starring on ‘Schooled’s Jan. 16 episode, and we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Tim Meadows about working with his former ‘SNL’ co-star again! Watch now.

The Jan. 16 episode of Schooled will feature a very special guest — Ana Gasteyer, who will reprise her role as Ms. Cinamon from The Goldbergs. The episodes reunites Tim Meadows, who plays Principal Glascott, and Ana, who were both on Saturday Night Live together. “I love Ana,” Tim told HollywoodLife. “We’ve worked together. We’ve known each other a long time. We worked together at SNL. You know, with people at SNL, there’s like a camaraderie with each other. When you spend time together again, it’s like no time has passed. I’ve had that experience with everybody that I’ve worked with.”

Schooled is a ’90s spinoff of The Goldbergs and focuses on Lainey (AJ Michalka) after she becomes a new teacher at William Penn Academy. HollywoodLife asked Tim about whether or not he had funny stories about teachers or principal from his high school days, and Tim actually talked about a gym teacher who inspired him. Tim revealed that the gym teacher and football coach “saw something about me that he liked. I don’t know what it was, but he sort of took me under his wing.” Tim said that he felt like his gym teacher knew he “needed a male figure” since Tim’s dad wasn’t living with him at the time.

“He let me be his assistant during the regular school year,” Tim continued. “Then he found out I was taking a summer job working at the school that he coached football at, so I became like the water boy, for lack of a better term. He was a great guy. He was amazing.”

Schooled also stars Jane The Virgin’s Brett Dier and Bryan Callen. The show airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.