‘Riverdale’: A Steamy Kiss Threatens This Fan Favorite Couple’s Relationship

It’s not like we didn’t see this one coming. ‘Riverdale’ returned on Jan. 16, and the episode featured one hot kiss that is likely to have two major ships from the ‘Riverdale’ fandom either really happy or really pissed. SPOILERS AHEAD!

For all the Veggie shippers out there, the Jan. 16 episode of Riverdale was pretty damn perfect. Veronica and Reggie kissed in the final minutes of the episode. Veronica performed a gorgeous, slowed-down rendition of “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret, and Reggie couldn’t take his eyes off of her when he walked in La Bonne Nuit. He gave her a thumbs up, and it was about the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen. When they were all alone, that’s when Veronica and Reggie stopped fighting their feelings and kissed. You have to admit, it was a steamy kiss.

The scene gave off total Gossip Girl vibes. Remember when Blair danced in front of Chuck at his burlesque club in season one? He was totally enraptured by Blair, like Reggie was with Veronica. That Gossip Girl scene was the beginning of Chuck and Blair’s relationship. It seems like this could be the start of Veggie’s rise.

To make the Veggie lip lock even sweeter, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are dating in real-life! They are truly one of the cutest celeb couples. Seriously, have you seen their Instagram pictures together?! ADORABLE!

So, like, what about Archie? Earlier in the season, Archie broke up with Veronica via pay phone after he escaped from juvie. Regardless of Varchie’s relationship status, Archie will likely NOT be OK with Reggie and Veronica locking lips.

As Reggie and Veronica kissed, Archie was fighting for his life. He was attacked by a bear — yes, really. At the end of the episodes, park rangers found a lifeless Archie covered in blood. While he looked very much dead, there’s no way Archie is dead. We’re talking about Archie here! Riverdale season 3 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.