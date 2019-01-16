See Pic
Hollywood Life

Rihanna Shows Off Her Curves In Skintight Jeans After Days Of Covering Up In Baggy Clothes

Rihanna
SplashNews
Rihanna shows off her fashion sense another day with her very fashionable coat and clothes.Pictured: RihannaRef: SPL5055578 160119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Rihanna was spotted out in NYC on Sunday night as she headed to a fashion related business meeting. She wore a chic Blazer, with a hoodie underneath, paired with a pair of baggy dark denim jeans. She wore little makeup but had a bright smile with her Red Fenty Beauty lipstick, as she enjoyed a night out in her favorite city. Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5055024 140119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Rihanna Changes for the after party for Diamond Ball in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5024190 140918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna Rihannas 4th Annual Diamond Ball, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2018 WEARING ALEXIS MABILLE SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9734653cf View Gallery View Gallery 98 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

It’s hard to keep up with Rihanna’s ever-changing style! The singer stepped out in an all-black skintight look with a cool camel coat while in NYC on January 15! — A total 180 from her recent baggy looks!

Rihanna, 30, has completely taken over street style in New York City! The singer has debuted a slew of diverse looks while on the east coast in early 2019, and her latest skintight ensemble made jaws drop. RiRi — who’s been in NYC amidst the launch of her new Fenty liquid concealers and setting powders —  stepped out in skintight black jeans and a matching ribbed, turtleneck sweater on January 15. She topped off her look with a slightly baggy, button-up camel jacket.

The “Kiss It Better” singer wore a black and white printed fanny pack bag across her chest, with oversized square shades. Rihanna’s footwear paired well with her dark outfit as she hit the city sidewalks in black pointed ankle boots. She wore her long hair down and curly — pushed back enough to see her gold hoops. Check out her full look, below!

RiRi’s latest look is a far cry from her oversized outfits she’s been slaying in while in New York. Just two days prior, she wore what was arguably her baggiest look to date… a pair of oversized blue jeans and a blue and white pinstriped blazer, with a white hoodie underneath. While she’s known for her bold fashion, Rihanna’s been expanding her wardrobe and we’re loving her new style!

Rihanna

Rihanna wears an all-black ensemble with a camel-colored jacket while in New York City on Tuesday night, January 15, 2019. (Photo credit: Splash News)

Rihanna’s eyewear in the photo — similar to her red, oversized sunnies she wore this week — was also rumored to be part of her reported new forthcoming Fenty accessories line. If this is really a thing, the singer will officially prove that tiny sunglasses are part of the past!