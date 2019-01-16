Rihanna Shows Off Her Curves In Skintight Jeans After Days Of Covering Up In Baggy Clothes

It’s hard to keep up with Rihanna’s ever-changing style! The singer stepped out in an all-black skintight look with a cool camel coat while in NYC on January 15! — A total 180 from her recent baggy looks!

Rihanna, 30, has completely taken over street style in New York City! The singer has debuted a slew of diverse looks while on the east coast in early 2019, and her latest skintight ensemble made jaws drop. RiRi — who’s been in NYC amidst the launch of her new Fenty liquid concealers and setting powders — stepped out in skintight black jeans and a matching ribbed, turtleneck sweater on January 15. She topped off her look with a slightly baggy, button-up camel jacket.

The “Kiss It Better” singer wore a black and white printed fanny pack bag across her chest, with oversized square shades. Rihanna’s footwear paired well with her dark outfit as she hit the city sidewalks in black pointed ankle boots. She wore her long hair down and curly — pushed back enough to see her gold hoops. Check out her full look, below!

RiRi’s latest look is a far cry from her oversized outfits she’s been slaying in while in New York. Just two days prior, she wore what was arguably her baggiest look to date… a pair of oversized blue jeans and a blue and white pinstriped blazer, with a white hoodie underneath. While she’s known for her bold fashion, Rihanna’s been expanding her wardrobe and we’re loving her new style!

Rihanna wears an all-black ensemble with a camel-colored jacket while in New York City on Tuesday night, January 15, 2019. (Photo credit: Splash News)



Rihanna’s eyewear in the photo — similar to her red, oversized sunnies she wore this week — was also rumored to be part of her reported new forthcoming Fenty accessories line. If this is really a thing, the singer will officially prove that tiny sunglasses are part of the past!