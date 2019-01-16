Paris Jackson’s Highs & Lows: Modeling For Calvin Klein, Checking Into Emotional Rehab & More

Paris Jackson, the only daughter to Michael Jackson, was thrust into the spotlight from the day she was born. The star has faced an emotional roller coaster since, & we’re looking at her the ups, and the downs, to date.

Paris Jackson is one talented lady, and between her band, and modeling career, she continuously shines bright with her talents. However, it hasn’t always been an easy road for the 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson. Paris was thrust into the media’s eye at an early age, and along with her father’s death, has faced a number of trying times along the way. We’re taking a look at the highs, the lows and everything in between, for the only daughter to the late King of Pop.

2019 is just beginning, but Paris has already succumbed to the scrutiny of the media. It was on Jan. 15 that Paris checked herself into a treatment facility to work on her “emotional health,” according to People. “After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source close to the young star told the outlet. However, less than 24 hours after the report surface, she slammed the media, and said the claim was an exaggeration. “Yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!” she clarified on Instagram. “Gabriel and i have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all!” she added to fans.

Becoming the face of any glossy magazine is an amazing feat, but Paris truly stunned when she graced the cover of Australian Vogue in summer of 2017. The sultry star appeared on the July cover that year, looking clad in a blue bralet top that matched her piercing blue eyes. Most importantly, she used the interview as an opportunity to speak her mind, and revealed how committed she is to setting a healthy example in the fashion industry. The cover of the famed fashion mag was definitely one of the star’s highlights that year!

Fans were heartbroken to hear of Paris’ suicide attempt in June of 2013. Paris was rushed to a hospital early Wednesday morning, June 5, after an alleged suicide attempt, which was later confirmed by her mother, Debbie Rowe. While the painful incident hasn’t been forgotten, it’s great to see that the singer finds herself in a much better place these days. Despite spending time in emotional rehab, she says she is “feeling better than ever!” You can see all of the highs and lows of Paris’ career to-date, by clicking through the slideshow above.