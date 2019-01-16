Adriana Lima, Charlize Theron, & 12 More Stars Stunning In One Shoulder Dresses In 2019

It’s one of the hottest silhouettes of the season — stars like Emily Blunt, Adriana Lima, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many more have rocked one shoulder gowns in 2019. See photos of their fashion below!

You never know what people will wear on the red carpet, but the 2019 awards season if off to a strong start already. One shoulder gowns seem to be emerging as a big trend! Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima rocked a sexy red dress at the International Watch Company Schaffhausen Gala in Geneva, Switzerland on Jan. 15. She was beaming! Back in the US, Charlize Theron was stunning in a silver Givenchy dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan 13. Also at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Laura Dern was sexy in black Saint Laurent and Claire Foy wore Celine.

At the first big show of the season, the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, Danai Gurira was red hot in a custom Rodarte, while Julia Roberts stunned in Stella McCartney. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, rocked a gorgeous emerald Elie Saab, showing off her toned legs and arms. She was one of many stars over 40 (and 50!) who looked incredible at the Globes! After the party is the after party! Laverne Cox wore a metallic mermaid gown at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes after party and looked amazing.

Rosamund Pike wore black and white at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. Emily Blunt wore a red Roland Mouret at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on Jan. 3. It’s just the first month of the year! See more amazing one-shoulder gowns in the gallery attached below!